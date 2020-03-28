Vandalism of Covid-19 posters branded ‘despicable’

The destruction of Covid-19 posters and removal of a defibrillator from a Co Fermanagh town have been branded “despicable” by police.

The incidents happened in Lisnaskea on Friday night.

Shortly before 10.10pm on Friday, it was reported that posters displaying public health information in relation to coronavirus had been ripped off a wall on Main Street.

It was also reported that a defibrillator was pulled from its box on a wall outside a shop on the same street and that a number of males had been banging on doors and were seen running away from the area.

We’re appealing for information about two despicable incidents in Lisnaskea last night, including one involving a defibrillator that was ripped from a wall. Help us identify those responsible. Read our appeal below: pic.twitter.com/M9aXK1BurL — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 28, 2020

Officers attended and recovered the defibrillator, which was not damaged. The males had made off.

PSNI Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “These are despicable incidents.

“These posters and the defibrillator are there for a specific reason – to protect the public and save lives – but what occurred on Main Street last night was reckless.”

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Now, more so than ever, it is critical everyone follows the advice from public health officials and Government about Covid-19,” he said.

“We all have a responsibility to safeguard ourselves and work with each other to keep all the people of Northern Ireland safe.”