News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vandalised rail signal delays Heuston Station services by 45 minutes

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 07:46 AM

Update: Irish Rail have said the delays are now in the region of 45 mins to services into and out of Heuston.

They also said that delays are not as severe to Newbridge/Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock services,

Irish Rail said a cable was stolen from its signalling system between Newbridge and Kildare.

Services through the Phoenix Park tunnel are also affected.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan said: "We have a special manual signalling system in place that takes longer for trains to get through that section of track.

"We apologise to all of our customers that are impacted by this vandalism that happened overnight and we are working to minimise the disruption, but we expect that delays will persist through the morning peak."

She added that the service would be completely repaired by this evening in time for the post work peak.

Earlier: Vandalised rail signal delays Heuston Station services by an hour

Delays of up to an hour are expected to all services into and out of Heuston Station due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare.

Services from Heuston Station to Portlaoise will terminate at Newbridge.

Iarnrod Eireann also said that services between Newbridge/Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock Services are also impacted.

They expect delays of up to an hour here also due to the overnight vandalism.

More on this topic

Irish Rail urged to alter prices amid fares scrutinyIrish Rail urged to alter prices amid fares scrutiny

Union boss calls for transport police to deal with 'downright thuggery' on rail servicesUnion boss calls for transport police to deal with 'downright thuggery' on rail services

Irish Rail condemns racial abuse on trains following complaints Irish Rail condemns racial abuse on trains following complaints

Iarnród Éireann has €1.1m deficit as user numbers riseIarnród Éireann has €1.1m deficit as user numbers rise


irish railtraintransportTOPIC: Irish Rail

More in this Section

#Budget2020: Doherty promises 'maximum impact for families' in detail of €21.2bn Social Welfare budget#Budget2020: Doherty promises 'maximum impact for families' in detail of €21.2bn Social Welfare budget

Varadkar and Johnson to hold crunch meeting in bid to save Brexit talksVaradkar and Johnson to hold crunch meeting in bid to save Brexit talks

Four gardaí assaulted while carrying out arrest in WaterfordFour gardaí assaulted while carrying out arrest in Waterford

Rugby fans in Japan warned of measles outbreakRugby fans in Japan warned of measles outbreak


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »