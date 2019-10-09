Vandalised rail signal delays Heuston Station services by 45 minutes

Update: Irish Rail have said the delays are now in the region of 45 mins to services into and out of Heuston.

They also said that delays are not as severe to Newbridge/Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock services,

Irish Rail said a cable was stolen from its signalling system between Newbridge and Kildare.

Services through the Phoenix Park tunnel are also affected.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan said: "We have a special manual signalling system in place that takes longer for trains to get through that section of track.

"We apologise to all of our customers that are impacted by this vandalism that happened overnight and we are working to minimise the disruption, but we expect that delays will persist through the morning peak."

She added that the service would be completely repaired by this evening in time for the post work peak.

Earlier: Vandalised rail signal delays Heuston Station services by an hour

Delays of up to an hour are expected to all services into and out of Heuston Station due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare.

Services from Heuston Station to Portlaoise will terminate at Newbridge.

Iarnrod Eireann also said that services between Newbridge/Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock Services are also impacted.

They expect delays of up to an hour here also due to the overnight vandalism.