Van driver threatened with gun during Belfast hijacking

By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 05:37 PM

A van driver was threatened with a gun during a hijacking and robbery in Belfast on Monday.

He had parked his vehicle in the Grosvenor Road area when he was approached by two men, one believed to be armed, who demanded the keys to the white Renault Trafic van, police said.

A PSNI statement said: “The assailants grabbed the keys off the driver and drove away from the area in the vehicle.

“The van was discovered a short time later in the Lisvarna Heights area of Belfast.

“A number of bags of cigarettes have been taken from the van.”

The men were described as having their faces covered and wearing hats and dark gloves.

One was described as wearing a dark padded jacket and of stocky build.

“The driver of the car was left very badly shaken by his ordeal.”

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw two men with the vehicle in the Lisvarna Heights area to contact detectives.

