Van driver killed as vehicle collides with truck in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Wexford between a van and a truck, in which a man was killed.

The incident happened at 7.25am at Ballymackesy, approximately four miles from Enniscorthy.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was fatally injured in the crash and was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed for a garda forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.