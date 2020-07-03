News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Van and lorry collision leaves man seriously injured in Monaghan

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 08:41 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Monaghan.

A van and a lorry crashed on the N2 near Emyvale at around 3.40pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to hospital.

His condition is understood to be serious, while the lorry driver escaped the collision uninjured.

The stretch of road at the crash site remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward. 

They can contact Monaghan Garda Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

