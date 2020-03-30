News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Validity of driving licences and NCT certificates to be extended under Covid-19 emergency measures

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, March 30, 2020 - 12:36 PM

The validity of driving licences and NCT certificates will be extended under new Covid-19 emergency measures, while a number of parks and public spaces will also be reopened.

Essential workers in health and farming, who are over 70, are also advised to stay at home, work remotely or call upon the help of others.

The updated measures and advice come as the country continues to adjust to the further restrictions announced by the government over the weekend to limit the spread of the killer virus.

National car test centres and driver test facilities were closed on Friday.

Initially, there was some confusion as the National Car Testing Services were deemed an 'essential service', meaning they could remain open. But a later statement said inspections were now cancelled.

Following this, it was announced at government buildings this morning, that the validity of documents would be extended. This will apply to NCT certificates as well as out of date driving licences. More information is expected to be released to clarify how long the exceptions will be applied.

“These measures are expected to be finalised in the coming days, and for details will be publicized at that stage,” said Department of Taoiseach assistant secretary-general Elizabeth Canavan

She also announced today that a number of parks and public spaces, previously closed, would now open up once again to the public.

The OPW have reopened Doneraile Park in Cork, Castletown in Kildare, Kilkenny Castle Park, the War Memorial and St Enda's Park in Dublin, Derrynane in Kerry and Oldbridge in Meath.

Ms Canavan also updated advice for workers over 70 who may be at risk, in line with HSE information.

"First of all, we are grateful and lucky to have our older citizens who are anxious to play their part and keep working. Generally speaking, we want everyone over 70 to stay at home and not leave.

However, some common sense applies. If you're over 70 working in an essential area, and you do that remotely without coming into face to face contact with other people or without touching surfaces that other people may have sneezed on, then you can continue to work.

"For example a health care professional doing tele-consultation from their home."

It was stressed that this also includes the older farming community, who are advised to call on family, friends, neighbours or others for help, and to stay at home.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

