Vacant property owners urged to avail of the Government's Repair and Leasing Scheme

The vacant home the Peter McVerry Trust has acquired in Cork which they will repair and lease to a new tenant under the government’s Repair and Leasing Scheme.
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 03:51 PM

Owners of vacant properties have been urged by the Peter McVerry Trust to avail of the Government's Repair and Leasing Scheme to cover the cost of works and ease the housing crisis.

Under the scheme, property owners can get an interest-free loan of up to €50,000 to put towards repairing a vacant property which can then be leased out.

The Peter McVerry Trust recently signed up the first property under the Repair and Leasing property in the Sunday's Well area of Cork city and Francis Doherty, head of communications at the charity, said the aim is to have tenants from the city's housing waiting list in place before the end of the year.

"The scheme means that in most cases the cost of the works is initially paid upfront by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs), like Peter McVerry Trust, who can also arrange the contractor and manage and support the future tenants. For the property owner, they get their property upgraded, a guaranteed long-term rental income and the cost of the interest-free loan is simply deducted from the rent over a time period of 10-20 years," Mr Doherty said.

The Peter McVerry Trust is currently working on bringing back empty and derelict properties through the Repair and Leasing scheme in counties Dublin, Cork and Louth and has also brought 100 housing units back into use through various government funding schemes in recent years.

The scheme is part of the Government's Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness and provisional data shows that up to end of March 2019, a total of 1,335 applications for the scheme were received, 102 homes were brought back into use and tenanted and 138 agreements to lease were signed.

Funding is also available for the Government's Buy and Renew Scheme which was introduced in 2017. Since then, local authorities have delivered more than 400 properties, with funding of €76.8m.

The Department of Housing said property owners may also qualify for schemes such as the Better Energy Homes Scheme administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI), which grants towards insulation, heating control and solar thermal improvements on homes occupied and built before 2006.

