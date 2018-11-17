Home»ireland

UUP: Fine Gael having a 'poke in the eye of unionists' with Brexit remarks

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 03:42 PM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Fine Gael has been accused of having a “poke in the eye of unionists” after the party's outspoken support for the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Unionists visited the Fine Gael Ard Fheis this weekend and told ministers in a debate on the North that a bad deal would be “catastrophic” for all concerned.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann told a room of Fine Gael delegates that nobody wanted to see new infrastructure along the border.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann.

However, a border along the sea for the North would be a “direct challenge” to the Good Friday Agreement, he claimed.

Unionists, including the UUP and DUP, are concerned that trade rules and regulatory alignment will be different for the North and the rest of Britain.

Mr Swann said that, given it was very unlikely the current deal before the Tory-led administration in London would progress, that the Irish government needed to “change its tactics”.

The “aggressive stance” now being taken, claimed Mr Swann, “could lead to consequences in the future”.

He said he would “urge caution” with the soundbites

READ MORE: Sinn Féin ‘will not save the day’ for Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Mr Varadkar has said there is no other deal on the table and that the proposed agreement when it emerged last week was “one of the better days in politics”.

But Mr Swann told Fine Gael ministers a bad deal would be “catastrophic for us all” and it was now time for “sensible restraint and common prudence”.

He said unionists were also tired of being portrayed as "snide" or "obnoxious".

Furthermore, recent remarks by Fine Gael figures over the draft text of the withdrawal deal were a “poke in the eye” of Unionists, a suggestion to “suck it up” over the backstop, he claimed.

Nonetheless, Business Minister Heather Humphreys defended the draft deal and said it would give the North a status akin to Hong Kong, allowing the province to trade with both the EU and Britain.

Education Minister Joe McHugh also agreed with the UUP leader that the Irish government did want to see a border along the Irish Sea with Brexit.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also agreed on the call for cautious remarks over Brexit.


KEYWORDS

Leo VaradkarFine GaelUlster Unionist Party

Related Articles

Varadkar pledges income tax cuts if re-elected as Taoiseach

Harris says election likely unless Fianna Fáil extend Confidence and Supply deal

My focus is on Brexit, not an election, Leo Varadkar says

Government has ‘no hidden agenda’ on Brexit

More in this Section

Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos wins Tipperary Peace Award

Children in Cork residential care centre pepper-sprayed during call out by gardaí, report finds

PSNI find weapons haul on top of hot boiler which caught fire in Belfast

High Court orders couple to remove protective seawall breakwater that blocked public access to beach


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »