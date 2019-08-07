News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Students say they are facing a growing accommodation crisis, with every college in the country increasing the cost of their on-campus living for the new academic term.

Rents at university-owned accommodation are rising, just as new rules come into effect next week which cap increases at 4%.

Roebuck Castle at UCD is the most expensive student accommodation, costing more than €11,500.

The cost of living at University College Cork has risen the most compared to last year, with management blaming the 11.5% increase on refurbishment works.

UCC student Kieran English lives on campus and said he is disappointed by the rent rise.

Mr English said: "Last year I was living in Victoria Lodge and it cost €5,500 for the two semesters and we are just after getting the bill for this year, and for the two upcoming semesters it's going to cost €6,068.

"I'm disappointed because, as happy as I was at Victoria Lodge, I don't think anyone can explain that rapid rise in the space of a year."

Deputy President of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), Michelle Byrne, is accusing colleges of a last-ditch effort to raise revenue before the new rent caps come in.

Ms Byrne said: "The colleges are trying to get in those rent increases, so they are not limited by how much they can bring in as an income stream to the college.

"We've known that this legislation was coming down the road this last year and a half, after the initial protests then and the colleges were aware of that too, but it has been taking too long and the colleges were well able to get themselves in line to put in a hefty increase before they were capped."

