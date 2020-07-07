Users assured Covid tracker app designed with privacy 'at its core'

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has implored the public to download the State’s new Covid Tracker smartphone application, saying to do so will be to “protect your family and friends, and people you don’t know”.

The new app, first announced for the start of April but only just now going live, had been downloaded by nearly 300,000 people in the 12 hours since its launch on Monday evening.

It consists of four separate strands - automated contact tracing, symptom tracking, daily information updates, and the submission of anonymised data on user behaviours to the HSE.

At the launch of the app at the Department of Health, Mr Donnelly said that despite the ongoing travails of the country, both economic and health-related, due to the virus, “today is a good news day”.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be launching the Covid tracker app,” he said.

We have one important message to the public - please download this app.

While HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that the app “is not a silver bullet”, but rather a complement to the existing manual tracking system, Mr Donnelly said that the app has one distinct advantage - that it enables tracing for people regarding contacts with people they don’t know.

The launch heard that the app has been developed with “privacy by design at its core”.

The application had initially been touted to operate with a centralised information storage system, which would have seen vast quantities of personal data lodged with the HSE.

That was changed to a decentralised system when it became clear that the API template, known as exposure notification, designed by tech giants Apple and Google would be following that template, which became one of the chief reasons for the app’s delay.

This morning we’re launching the Covid Tracker App. It’s a powerful tool in our fight to suppress Covid19. I’ve just downloaded the app. Please take 2 minutes today and do the same. Every person who does helps protect us all. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/JFBZ2pOvh0 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 7, 2020

Mr Reid said that the massive number of downloads overnight was “a dream come true”.

“If everyone of us asked everyone in our network to download this then we would be where we need to be,” he said.

The app, which is available on both the Android and Apple app stores now, works at its core using bluetooth technology to exchange ‘handshakes’ between users, with anonymous keys used to notify a user of a close contact, that is 15 minutes or more in phone to phone range.

A phone call may ensue should the user have given the HSE their number when downloading the app.