News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Users assured Covid tracker app designed with privacy 'at its core'

Users assured Covid tracker app designed with privacy 'at its core'
Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health, and Paul Reid, Chief Executive Officer, HSE, outside the Department of Health today at the launch of the Covid Tracker app. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 12:25 PM

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has implored the public to download the State’s new Covid Tracker smartphone application, saying to do so will be to “protect your family and friends, and people you don’t know”.

The new app, first announced for the start of April but only just now going live, had been downloaded by nearly 300,000 people in the 12 hours since its launch on Monday evening.

It consists of four separate strands - automated contact tracing, symptom tracking, daily information updates, and the submission of anonymised data on user behaviours to the HSE.

At the launch of the app at the Department of Health, Mr Donnelly said that despite the ongoing travails of the country, both economic and health-related, due to the virus, “today is a good news day”.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be launching the Covid tracker app,” he said.

We have one important message to the public - please download this app.

While HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that the app “is not a silver bullet”, but rather a complement to the existing manual tracking system, Mr Donnelly said that the app has one distinct advantage - that it enables tracing for people regarding contacts with people they don’t know.

The launch heard that the app has been developed with “privacy by design at its core”.

The application had initially been touted to operate with a centralised information storage system, which would have seen vast quantities of personal data lodged with the HSE.

That was changed to a decentralised system when it became clear that the API template, known as exposure notification, designed by tech giants Apple and Google would be following that template, which became one of the chief reasons for the app’s delay.

Mr Reid said that the massive number of downloads overnight was “a dream come true”.

“If everyone of us asked everyone in our network to download this then we would be where we need to be,” he said.

The app, which is available on both the Android and Apple app stores now, works at its core using bluetooth technology to exchange ‘handshakes’ between users, with anonymous keys used to notify a user of a close contact, that is 15 minutes or more in phone to phone range.

A phone call may ensue should the user have given the HSE their number when downloading the app.

READ MORE

Life expectancy rises for both males and females

More on this topic

Insurance companies warned they must ‘pay up’ on Covid-19 claimsInsurance companies warned they must ‘pay up’ on Covid-19 claims

Michael Healy Rae says rural pubs should have separate rulesMichael Healy Rae says rural pubs should have separate rules

H&M to shut 170 stores this year after virus impactH&M to shut 170 stores this year after virus impact

UK unemployment rate could hit 15% after second Covid wave, OECD warnsUK unemployment rate could hit 15% after second Covid wave, OECD warns

#COVID-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up