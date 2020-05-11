Useful guidelines as face masks used more by general public

The Government calls them “face coverings”. They are the non-medical face masks for the general public that organisations such as the World Health Organisation say may be useful in the fight against Covid-19.

And while official acceptance of their usefulness is increasing — albeit hesitantly — an increasing number of private companies are now manufacturing them for sale online.

Vogue recently became one the latest publications to feature face mask designs for the more fashion conscious among us.

Their growing popularity has led to inevitable questions about efficacy. The issue is around to the extent of protection they offer from the aerosol spray of minute droplets that can be generated into the air from a sneeze, a cough or an animated conversation.

So far, the consensus appears to be that if you are going to buy or make your own, it needs to be made of good quality cotton.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — the US’s national public health institute — says it should be “tightly woven cotton, such as quilting fabric or cotton sheets”. And it provides a 'how to' guide to making your own face covering on its website.

A common addition to cloth face coverings is a pouch or slit into which the wearer can insert a filter.

On the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) website, it says any cloth face mask should be “made of at least two layers of tightly woven material fabric such as cotton or linen”. They also insist it should be “large enough to completely and comfortably cover the nose and mouth”. And they recommend that “some masks also include a pocket to accommodate a paper towel or disposable coffee filter, for increased benefit”.

According to a widely-referenced study published in the American Chemical Society, researchers found a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can effectively filter out aerosol particles.

The University of Chicago scientists discovered that “one layer of a tightly woven cotton sheet combined with two layers of polyester-spandex chiffon filtered out the most aerosol particles”. And they said the performance of the mask was “close to that of an N95 mask material”.

In a week’s time, the Department of Health’s National Public Health Emergency Team will issue guidelines on what non-medical face masks to wear and when to wear them.

MyCorkGP partner, Dr Nick Flynn, says all staff working across the company’s five GP practices have been issued with three cotton face masks each. He believes the HSE should be doing more to educate people how to use them: “Masks don’t form part of public health advice in this county, but they will eventually. For now though, the HSE is worried people won’t use the masks right. I understand their concerns. Our own staff didn’t use them right at the start but they got used to them and now they do. The public aren’t stupid."

“They are observing what is happening internationally and they are adopting masks themselves. You see people wearing them. So, if people are adopting anyway, the HSE needs to be proactive in educating people on how to use them properly.”