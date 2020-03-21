News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Use a bit of common sense here': Simon Harris warns over social distancing this weekend

Simon Harris has asked the public to show "common sense" when leaving home this weekend. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 21, 2020 - 08:24 AM

People are being encouraged to have "common sense" when leaving home this weekend.

The Health Minister said yesterday he is nowhere near satisfied with social distancing efforts in the country.

Despite being told to get out for a time over today or tomorrow - Simon Harris says that does not mean congregating in big groups.

He said: "When you decide you are going to go for a walk with the kids, go for a walk with the kids but observe social distancing."

Don't go for a walk and bring five other kids with you and all get into a packed public park.

"So we have to use a bit of common sense here," he finished.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has urged people to “confront families, peers, and communities” if they are not taking rigorous social distancing seriously, which if done properly, will save “thousands” of lives.

Both ministers' public statements followed news that a further 126 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday — a fall from the 191 new cases announced on Thursday — which brings the total to 683 cases in the Republic.

Coronavirus: 'Make others stick to distance rules'


