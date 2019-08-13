News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

US Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ireland next month

US Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ireland next month
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Mike Pence last year.
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 09:49 PM

US vice president Mike Pence is expected to spend a weekend in Ireland early next month and will possibly visit Clare and Cork after meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Mr Pence, who has Irish ancestry from Sligo and Clare, was invited to Ireland by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March during a St Patrick’s Day event in the US.

Mr Pence is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin before spending time in Doonbeg in Clare, where his ancestors are from.

It is also the location for a golf course and hotel owned by US President Donald Trump.

It is understood that Mr Pence may also visit Blarney Castle in Cork before flying back to the US.

READ MORE

'My little girl is now an angel': Tributes paid to teenager who died at Debs in Co Galway

More on this topic

US national intelligence director Dan Coats to step downUS national intelligence director Dan Coats to step down

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd saying Send her backOcasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd saying Send her back

Italy blocks Steve Bannon's plans for right-wing political academy Italy blocks Steve Bannon's plans for right-wing political academy

Former US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after hip surgeryFormer US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after hip surgery

TOPIC: US Politics

More in this Section

Tusla struggles to cope with adoption record demandsTusla struggles to cope with adoption record demands

€15k prison job discrimination award€15k prison job discrimination award

43 former Garda stations sold off with many back in use by State43 former Garda stations sold off with many back in use by State

Talks ‘must address’ income crisis for farmersTalks ‘must address’ income crisis for farmers


Lifestyle

Do you struggle trying to fall asleep? Do you feel you don’t get enough sleep and you feel sleepy during the day? You are not alone.Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

While most people wait with excitement for the next season of Love Island, we usually have our eyes on a different island. The new season of Fortnite is here, but is it love at first sight?GameTech: Surviving new season of Fortnite

A new exhibition in UCC has artists responding to the Tuam Babies scandal and the situation at Bessborough, writesArt from anguish and solidarity

Illegality aside, fake beauty products pose risks to your skin that you’re best off not taking.The Skin Nerd: Counterfeit cosmetics are a real risk to your health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »