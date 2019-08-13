US Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ireland next month

US vice president Mike Pence is expected to spend a weekend in Ireland early next month and will possibly visit Clare and Cork after meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Mr Pence, who has Irish ancestry from Sligo and Clare, was invited to Ireland by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March during a St Patrick’s Day event in the US.

Mr Pence is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin before spending time in Doonbeg in Clare, where his ancestors are from.

It is also the location for a golf course and hotel owned by US President Donald Trump.

It is understood that Mr Pence may also visit Blarney Castle in Cork before flying back to the US.