US vice-president Mike Pence to visit Ireland in September

Mike Pence, US vice-president, is to visit this country in September, it has been confirmed.

This trip to Ireland will be his first trip here in an official capacity.

It has been reported that Mr Pence, who has Irish roots, is to undertake a three-day visit in early September.

Official contacts have been underway between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the office of the vice-president in Washington in recent weeks.

It is expected Mr Pence will visit Dublin, Cork and Shannon. A meeting with the Taoiseach is expected to occur during the visit.

Mr Pence is a former governor of Indiana and was picked to become Donald Trump's running-mate in July 2016.