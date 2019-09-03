US vice president Mike Pence discusses Brexit concerns with President Michael Higgins

President Michael D Higgins and US vice president Mike Pence discussed concerns around Brexit during their meeting this morning.

Mr Pence arrived into Shannon airport yesterday and is spending today in Dublin, before returning to Co Clare where he has family links.

Mr Pence and his wife Karen arrived in Áras an Uachtaráin this morning where Mr Higgins highlighted the long-standing US support for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The President spoke of the two nations’ shared concerns about the challenges posed by Brexit and stressed the important role of multilateral cooperation in addressing complex global issues such as conflict, poverty, food insecurity and climate change.

The two leaders also discussed issues of Irish, European and current global relevance, including recent developments in the European Union.

A spokesperson said Mr Higgins and Mr Pence spoke of Vice President Pence’s family ties with Ireland and the important role Irish migrants have played, and continue to play, in US society.

"The President emphasised the importance of responding adequately and compassionately to the needs of migrants and refugees, within the framework of international migration law," the statement read.

Mr Pence then travelled the short distance to Farmleigh House where he met with Taosieach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett.