Police in the US are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Irish man who was assaulted in New York.

It is reported that Danny McGee from Drumlish in Longford was attacked by a man outside a bar in the Queens area of the city.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is providing consular assistance to his family.

It is reported by local media that he was pronounced dead after being brought to hospital.

- Digital Desk