US immigration case shows how repercussions of 'simple conviction' can be huge, warns Kerry judge

By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 11:24 AM

A District Court Judge has said the repercussions of a simple conviction could be felt 20 years later - as a current incident in the US made clear.

Judge David Waters was speaking at Killarney District Court when was asked to decide on a case involving a first time offender.

Sgt Kieran O’Connell described the charge against the young man before the court, as a minor public order offence.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said there was a plea of guilty to the charge and the accused, his client, who was of good character, was before the courts for the first time on a minor offence. The solicitor asked that no conviction imposed. His client was willing to contribute to charity.

Judge Waters said he would strike it out if there was a contribution of €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Remarking that “we see how a simple matter 20 years previously can come back to haunt,” Judge Waters said he would always prefer to err on the side of caution, on a first offence on a minor matter and not impose a conviction.

“But he has had his chance,” the judge warned the solicitor.

The judge was referring to Fermoy man Keith Byrne and his impending deportation from the United States.

Mr Byrne, who’s been in the US for 12 years, was refused a visa – - due to previous convictions for minor drug possession offences in this country.

