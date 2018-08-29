US fatal crash fugitive arrested in Cork

By Aodhán Ó Faoláin and Ray Managh

A 23-year-old American man wanted in relation to a high-speed crash in Florida which claimed the life of a young woman, has been remanded in custody by the High Court after he was arrested in Cork.

Samuel Joseph Tucker was arrested in Mayfield on Monday on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the US authorities.

He is wanted to stand trial on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a related manslaughter charge after the car he was allegedly driving, a 2017 Maserati Ghibli, crashed in the early hours of June 24, 2017, in Highland County, Florida.

Samuel Joseph Tucker. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

The accident claimed the life of 22-year-old passenger Alyssa Kay Vice. The vehicle allegedly knocked over a power pole and overturned four times. It was alleged Mr Tucker’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal Florida drink driving limit and that the car had been travelling at 140mph (225km/h).

Authorities claim Mr Tucker left the US soon after the incident and travelled here allegedly to avoid a trial.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Keane said Mr Tucker acknowledged being the person whose extradition was being sought.

When asked if he knew what the charge was about, Mr Tucker had replied “yes” to Detective Garda Keane. He did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made but the court was told an application may be made at a future date.

Judge Quinn heard the State would be objecting to Mr Tucker being granted bail. He was remanded in custody and will next come before the Criminal Courts of Justice on September 12.