NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

US expert fails to find abnormality in Ruth Morrissey’s smear slide, court hears

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 05:11 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

An American cytotechnologist who recently blind-tested Ruth Morrissey’s smear slide which was sent to MedLab in 2012 has told the High Court she did not find anything that looked like an abnormality.

The President of the Wisconsin Society of Cytology, Coleen Stowe, was giving evidence on behalf of the US laboratory MedLab in the continuing action by terminally ill Ruth Morrissey who has sued over the alleged misreading of her smear slides in 2009 and 2012 by two different US laboratories and which were taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme.

Ruth Morrissey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 which recurred last year. The court has heard that the mother of one has a maximum of two years to live.

Ruth Morrissey.

Ms Stowe told the court she got a box of 12 slides. She knew the slides came from an Irish law firm but she did not know which side they represented.

Referring to Ruth Morrissey’s slide she found that it was negative for lesions or malignancy. She recorded the slide as negative. She said she found the slide to be adequate.

Cross-examined by Patrick Treacy SC for Ms Morrissey, Ms Stowe said she was paid a fee for the blind-testing but she would rather not say how much.

Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul Morrissey of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick, have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin, along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

READ MORE: Man committed to Central Mental Hospital after verdict rejecting 'insane' opinion declared 'perverse' by Court of Appeal

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012. A situation, it is claimed, allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey's treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The Morrisseys further contend that if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

The HSE, the court has already heard admitted, it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey. The laboratories deny all claims.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues tomorrow.

More on this topic

Irish Ferries steps up its compensation dispute with the NTA

Court orders landlord must evacuate tenants from mobile homes and flat over fire safety concerns

Jury ask to re-hear evidence and view clothing from deceased man and murder accused

Man set fire to apartment with three children inside, court hears


KEYWORDS

courtCervicalCheckcervical cancerHSE

More in this Section

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Ireland's best food and drink producers named at annual awards

Family law system must address waiting lists and overworked judges, committee hears

Minister needs to tell local authorities to continue accepting loan scheme applications - Ó Broin


Lifestyle

As Binky Felstead says Instagram can be ‘isolating’ as a single mum – 5 solo parents to follow

With Ayers Rock set to host a programme of opera, 7 more sites you won’t believe are concert venues

These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »