US embassy warns over ‘violence’ at Longitude

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 06:40 AM

An Garda Síochána has refused to comment on warnings from the US State Department and the US embassy in Ireland that there is “a potential for violence” at this weekend’s Longitude music festival in Dublin.

Both the US Embassy in Ireland’s website, and the verified Twitter account for the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs took the unusual step of warning about the event.

“Reports indicate a potential for violence at the Longitude Festival taking place from July 5-7, 2019, in Marlay Park, Dublin,” the warning on the US embassy in Ireland site warned.

“Local police are aware of the threat and will conduct comprehensive bag and person searches. The police have increased event security and are monitoring the situation.”

The Garda Press Office told the Irish Examiner that “it does not comment on statements made by third parties”.

“Longitude Festival 2019 is taking place this weekend at Marley Park in Dublin, the festival is being policed appropriately following normal security risk assessment,” it said.

“No incidents have been reported to date.”

The press office said a “full and comprehensive policing plan” is available on the Garda website and on Garda accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Longitude opened last night, with Ski Mask The Slump God replacing cancelled headliner A$AP Rocky.

Stormzy and Cardi B will headline the main stage tonight and tomorrow night.

