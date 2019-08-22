News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

US-bound jet forced to return to Shannon with 'low power' engine problem

US-bound jet forced to return to Shannon with 'low power' engine problem
By Pat Flynn
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 01:05 PM

A US-bound passenger jet has been forced to return to Shannon Airport after the aircraft suffered a problem with an engine on departure.

American Airlines flight AA-89 took off at 11.35am and was bound for Philadelphia in the U.S. at the time. There were 146 passengers and crew on board.

Almost immediately after departure the crew of the Boeing 757-200 jet advised air traffic controllers that they had an issue and would need to return to the airport. The crew reported they were experiencing ‘low power’ with the jet’s right engine.

The crew levelled off at 5,000 feet and entered a holding pattern northeast of the airport to burn off fuel before commencing their approach to land.

Shortly after midday, the flight crew confirmed they would be returning to the airport for an ‘overweight landing’. It’s understood the crew did not declare an emergency.

As a result, airport fire and rescue crews, who had been on standby, were mobilised to holding points on taxiways adjacent to the runway.

READ MORE

Astronomy Ireland invites you to observe the wonders of the universe through high powered telescopes in Wicklow

The flight landed safely at 12.23pm and was pursued along the runway by emergency vehicles. The jet made a U-turn at the end of the runway was able to taxi to the terminal under its own power accompanied by fire crews.

Aircraft engineers were also waiting at the gate to investigate the issue however it’s not yet clear whether the flight will continue to Philadelphia today.

A comment is awaited from American Airlines.

Earlier, a Lufthansa flight from Vancouver in Canada to Frankfurt, Germany diverted to Dublin Airport.

Flight LH-493 made the unscheduled landing at Dublin to seek medical attention for a passenger. The Boeing 747-400 jet landed safely at around 9.10am and was met by ambulance paramedics.

The flight has since continued its journey to Frankfurt.

READ MORE

1,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 2021

More on this topic

Latest: Runway at Shannon reopened after fire on planeLatest: Runway at Shannon reopened after fire on plane

Transatlantic flight from Dublin diverts to Shannon with ill passengerTransatlantic flight from Dublin diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

Shannon Airport to put new firefighters through their paces after major investmentShannon Airport to put new firefighters through their paces after major investment

Shannon region to take €58m hit from Boeing 737-Max grounding, reveals Group bossShannon region to take €58m hit from Boeing 737-Max grounding, reveals Group boss

TOPIC: Shannon

More in this Section

ATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festivalATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festival

1,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 20211,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 2021

Lucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co WicklowLucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co Wicklow

New report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisisNew report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisis


Lifestyle

RJ Keighery's sale offers an across-the-board selection, says Des O'Sullivan.Waterford event to offer antique hunters plenty of variety

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »