US Bill to provide 5,000 visas for Irish citizens passes to next stage

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 06:46 AM

Thousands of US visas could soon be available to Irish citizens looking to live and work stateside.

Last night, the US House of Representatives passed the 'E3 Bill' which would allow them to participate in the E3 Visa Programme.

The visa is easier and less costly to obtain than traditional US visas, however, it is currently only available to Australian citizens.

It would make an extra 5,000 US visas available to Irish citizens

10,500 E3 visas are currently allocated each year, yet only half of these are taken up.

It allows a person and their spouses to work and live in the US for two years.

It will now go before the US Senate before it can be signed into law.

