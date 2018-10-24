Home»Breaking News»ireland

Upgrades for Cork and Shannon airports but no new terminals

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 06:50 AM
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

New infrastructure including boarding gates, stands, and passenger handling facilities will be needed for Cork and Shannon but no new terminal capacity or runways, a report for the Government says.

Cork Airport.

Passenger numbers for Cork are projected to rise to as many as 4.6m a year and for Shannon to 3.8m by 2050, the review of the future capacity needs at Ireland’s State airports concludes. The review says these projections, as well an expected 61m passengers a year for Dublin airport, do take account of developments from Brexit or US protectionism.

Transport Minister Shane Ross will publish the Oxford Economics report today as the plans for the airports go out for public consultation.

Cabinet discussed the review yesterday, including the proposal for a third terminal for Dublin by 2031. This could result in “considerable disruption” at the airport, the Cabinet was told, and “financial pressures” for the Dublin Airport Authority. But there may be scope to privatise other terminals and increase competition, ministers were briefed.

While no new terminal capacity or runways are recommended for Cork or Shannon, more facilities will be needed there. These could include additional boarding gates, new stands as well as baggage and passenger handling services, the review states.

Mr Ross said a decision will be taken early next year on whether to build a third terminal in Dublin. But Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy described the plans as “premature”. He said the airport needs a second runway and additional piers to grow.


KEYWORDS

Cork AirportShannon Airport

