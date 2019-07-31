News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Upgraded M7 to fully open on Friday

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 11:04 AM

All three lanes of the newly upgraded M7 in Kildare are to be opened in both directions by Friday morning.

A reduced speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour will be in place, but the long delays motorists have been experiencing are set to ease.

Works have been taking place on the motorway since January of last year.

Niall Morrissey, Director of Services with Kildare County Council, says the end of the roadworks is in sight.

"We have three lanes open at the moment from Johnstown down as far as Naas south, and the good thing is that all things going to plan, this Friday morning, the three lanes will be opened the entire length from Junction 8 Johnstown right down to the merge between the M9 and M7," he said.

