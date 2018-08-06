Upgrade work to islands gets €1m funding

Funding of €1m has been announced for upgrades on our islands, including five off the Co Cork coast.

The grants have been sanctioned for Sligo, Cork, Mayo, Donegal, and Galway county councils, and will fund road upgrades, pier developments, car parks and other improvement works.

The Co Mayo island of Inishturk will receive a helipad, a resource that will provide further support for its population.

Cork County Council has been awarded €300,000 from the Department of Heritage, Culture and the Gaeltacht, to carry out road-resurfacing and drainage works on Sherkin Island, Long Island, Whiddy Island, Bere Island, and Heir Island.

The minister of state for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht, and the islands, Joe McHugh, said: “These kinds of investments are about improving the lives of islanders, improving accessibility, investing in the future of island communities, and in works that will sustain and develop vital tourism offerings.

Our islands are truly at the heart of what is best-loved and admired about Irish culture, and these kinds of investments demonstrate how highly we value these communities.

“As part of the Government’s National Development Plan, my department will be investing €27m in island marine infrastructure over the next 10 years.”

Coney Island, off the Co Sligo coast, has been allocated €18,750, three Co Mayo islands have received €339,000 between them, while four islands off Donegal will be given €359,000.

Inisbofin is the only Co Galway island to be allocated funding, of €43,613. However, a department spokesman said this is because discussions are still ongoing with Galway County Council on what other works should be done.

The five selected islands off the Cork coast will receive a total of €313,500.

Welcoming the announcement, Cork South West TD, Jim Daly, said the funding shows the Government’s commitment to investing in rural Ireland.

“This investment of over €300,000 will give Cork County Council the means to begin the roadworks shortly,” said Mr Daly.