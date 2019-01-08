NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Woman's body found in the Louth village of Ardee; Man arrested

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 02:30 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update: Gardaí have arrested a man after a woman's body was found in Co. Louth today.

The 35-year-old was arrested in the Ardee area and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí will hold a media briefing at 5pm this evening.

Earlier: Woman's body found in Co. Louth

A woman's body has been found in Co. Louth.

Gardaí at the scene of the body find in Ardee. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

Gardaí are investigating after they were called to a house in the Clonmore Estate in Ardee at around 11.30am this morning.

The woman is believed to have suffered severe injuries and Gardaí say it appears she died a violent death.

READ MORE: Update: Remains found in Wexford 'were in bag seen in ditch around Christmas Eve'

The scene has been preserved for an examination by the State Pathologist and Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.


KEYWORDS

Louthcrime

Related Articles

Man in hospital after suspected acid attack

Man in hospital after Dublin shooting

Gardaí investigate after woman dies at house in Donegal

Taxi drivers believe robbers from West Dublin targeting older drivers

More in this Section

Poignant scenes as Donegal mother-of-two Jasmine McMonagle buried alongside beloved grandmother

Tweet about abortion due to take place in Drogheda 'pretty darn despicable' says Harris

'My baby could have been killed': Stone thrown through bus window showers Dublin toddler with glass

Junior Finance Minister calls for greater oversight of local authorities’ spending


Lifestyle

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »