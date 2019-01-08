Update: Woman's body found in the Louth village of Ardee; Man arrested

Update: Gardaí have arrested a man after a woman's body was found in Co. Louth today.

The 35-year-old was arrested in the Ardee area and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí will hold a media briefing at 5pm this evening.

Earlier: Woman's body found in Co. Louth

A woman's body has been found in Co. Louth.

Gardaí at the scene of the body find in Ardee. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

Gardaí are investigating after they were called to a house in the Clonmore Estate in Ardee at around 11.30am this morning.

The woman is believed to have suffered severe injuries and Gardaí say it appears she died a violent death.

The scene has been preserved for an examination by the State Pathologist and Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.