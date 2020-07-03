News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Woman missing for over two weeks found safe and well

Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, June 17.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:10 PM

Update July 4: Folashade Mawoyeka has been found safe and well.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

She was last seen in Navan, County Meath but she often visits Dundalk.

Folshade is described as being 5'5" of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Folashade's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

