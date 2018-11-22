Home»ireland

Update: Woman killed in Co Galway car crash

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 06:55 PM

Gardaí in Co Galway are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision in Ballinasloe which led to the death of a 56-year-old woman.

The collision occurred around 10.20 this morning at Lismanny, Laurencetown Ballinasloe on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road. The woman, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and local diversions were put in place but the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

