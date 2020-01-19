Update: Woman charged in connection with €75k cannabis seizure in Westmeath

Update: The woman arrested in connection with the seizure of €75,000 worth of cannabis herb has been charged by gardaí.

The 34-year-old who was questioned at Athlone Garda Station is due to appear before Athlone District Court tomorrow morning.

Update: Woman arrested as €75k of cannabis seized in Westmeath

A woman has been arrested after gardaí seized around €75,000 of what they suspect is a cannabis herb.

After a search at a house in Athlone yesterday, the suspected drugs were seized and a 34-year-old was arrested.

She is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, gardaí in Co Monaghan recovered an estimated €100,000 worth of cannabis during a search of a house this morning.