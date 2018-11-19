Home»ireland

Update: Two men arrested in Kerry money laundering probe released without charge

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 09:42 PM

Update 9.42pm: The two men arrested this morning as part of an investigation into money laundering in Kerry have been released without charge this evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Two more arrests made in Kerry money laundering investigation

Two more people have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering in Kerry.

Last Thursday, three people were taken in for questioning by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Killarney.

The suspects, who are all in their thirties, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Gardaí say the two arrests made in the Clondalkin area of Dublin today are directly linked to the operation.

The individuals are detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Money LaunderingKerry

Related Articles

Gardaí and Crimestoppers appeal for information on murder of Robert Sheehan in 2012

Mum of woman stabbed in Blanchardstown supports petition to get bus stop moved

Gardaí charge teenage boy with theft of 14 bikes in Limerick

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal shooting in Kildare

More in this Section

Teenager arrested at Cork checkpoint in possession of house-breaking implements

Mum of woman stabbed in Blanchardstown supports petition to get bus stop moved

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 16-year-old missing from Tallaght

EU Ombudsman says Brexit report on NI should be published


Breaking Stories

How the Spice Girls’ hair has evolved, according to Mel C’s hairdresser

Cookbook review: Jamie’s Friday Night Feast Cookbook by Jamie Oliver

Are ceramide tablets the key to younger looking skin? An expert explains

The ‘coatigan’ is the perfect autumn cover up – here’s why

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »