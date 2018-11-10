Update: Two men arrested after drugs worth €180,000 seized in Cork city released without charge

Update: Two men arrested in relation to a drugs seizure in Cork have been released without charge.

They were detained after drugs worth an estimated 180 thousand euro was found during planned searches of two houses in Passage West last night.

Cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine was seized along with some cash.

Both men were released without charge this evening - a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí conducted a planned search of two houses in the Maulbaun Estate, Passage West, last night at 11pm.

The men, aged in their late 40s and early 50s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station.

They can be held for up to seven days.

The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

Digital Desk