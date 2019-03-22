Update: Two killed in Dublin crash

A man in his 60s and woman in her 30s have both died after a fatal two-car crash in Drumcondra.

They have been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall where a post mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí say that technical and forensic examination of the scene is currently underway.

Drumcondra Road Lower will remain closed in both directions for a number of hours and diversions remain in place.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious crash in Drumcondra

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of what is being described as a serious crash in Drumcondra.

The crash involved two cars and occurred at Drumcondra Rd Lower (junction of Hollybank Rd) around 6.30 this morning.

A man in his 60s and woman in her 30s, both the sole occupants of the cars, were seriously injured in the collision.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is currently underway, gardaí say.

Drumcondra Road Lower remains closed in both directions. Diversions are in place at Whitehall Church, Botanic Avenue and Richmond Rd. Buses and HGVs outbound are being diverted along Clonliffe Rd towards Ballybough.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists with dashcams or anyone travelling on Drumcondra Rd Lower between 6.15am and 6.45am to contact Mountjoy Garda Station.

