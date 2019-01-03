NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Trolley numbers fall slightly as Sinn Féin dismiss yesterday's drop

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 10:52 AM

Update: 364 people are on trolleys in hospitals around the country this morning.

The figure is down from 677 on the same date last year, while it is two less than yesterday.

The latest figures from the INMO show that University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded, with 41 people waiting for a bed.

READ MORE: Dietician claims childhood obesity has become a 'major issue'

It is followed by Letterkenny General Hospital and St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Earlier: Sinn Féin dismisses yesterday's drop in number of people on hospital trolleys

Sinn Féin has said the trolley crisis in our hospitals will only get worse this year.

The party's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly said a "radical change" in Government health policy is needed to tackle the issue.

Yesterday, INMO figures showed the number of people on trolleys was down to 366 from 656 on the same day last year, a drop which the Health Minister Simon Harris called "significant."

However, Deputy O'Reilly has said those figures only mask the real picture.

READ MORE: Council to close homeless centre for women after locals complain

Ms O'Reilly said: "The overall figures for 2018 are up over 9% on the figures for 2017, that's what actually really matters.

"It's not just picking one day, and bear in mind the one day he picks there are 366 people on trolleys is absolutely nothing to pat himself on the back about.

"I don't think it's evidence that what the Government is doing is working."


KEYWORDS

HospitaltrolleysovercrowdinghealthIreland

Related Articles

108,000 patients went without a hospital bed in 2018

Fewer patients waiting on trolleys for emergency admission

Record 100,385 patients without hospital bed

ESRI: Public hospitals need up to 5,600 more beds

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

A question of taste: Cork singer-songwriter Sam Clague

Speeding up the armed struggle in RTÉ's new historical series Resistance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »