Update: Trams on Luas Red line running again after gas leak

Update: Luas trams are now running again in Dublin after part of the Red Line was shut down because of a gas leak in Kingswood.
Services were halted between Tallaght and the Red Cow for three and a half hours earlier.
Gas Networks Ireland, which has apologised for the inconvenience, said a gas main was accidentally damaged by a third party.
Update: Dublin Bus have now stopped accepting Luas tickets, and a replacement bus is serving the Luas stops between the Red Cow and Tallaght.
Operator Transdev is warning trams may not run between the Red Cow and Tallaght until after 3pm.
Gas Networks Ireland says workers found a gas main leaking at Kingswood about 10.30 this morning
The utility says it was damaged by a third party - and its staff are working to get it fixed as fast as possible.