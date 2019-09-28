News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Trams on Luas Red line running again after gas leak

Update: Trams on Luas Red line running again after gas leak
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 04:06 PM

Update: Luas trams are now running again in Dublin after part of the Red Line was shut down because of a gas leak in Kingswood.

Services were halted between Tallaght and the Red Cow for three and a half hours earlier.

Gas Networks Ireland, which has apologised for the inconvenience, said a gas main was accidentally damaged by a third party.

Update: Dublin Bus have now stopped accepting Luas tickets, and a replacement bus is serving the Luas stops between the Red Cow and Tallaght.

It comes as part of the Luas Red line are still shut down because of a gas leak.

Earlier: Luas shut down temporarily due to gas leak

Part of the Luas Red line has been shut down because of a gas leak.

Operator Transdev is warning trams may not run between the Red Cow and Tallaght until after 3pm.

Gas Networks Ireland says workers found a gas main leaking at Kingswood about 10.30 this morning

The utility says it was damaged by a third party - and its staff are working to get it fixed as fast as possible.

READ MORE

Howlin: Minister must get involved in speed camera dispute


More in this Section

'I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway''I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway'

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

Woman dies after being rushed to hospital following Clare river rescueWoman dies after being rushed to hospital following Clare river rescue

Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital


Lifestyle

A young Mary Black fills the screen on the Cork Opera House stage, a monochrome montage of her singing No Frontiers, intercut with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing the seminal song.Mary Black holds full Cork Opera House in her thrall with reminiscent performance

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

A couple of weeks back I reported that French wine sales had dropped further in the last year. They now rank behind Spain, Australia and Chile.Wine with Leslie Williams: Don't give up on French wines

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »