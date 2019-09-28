Update: Trams on Luas Red line running again after gas leak

Update: Luas trams are now running again in Dublin after part of the Red Line was shut down because of a gas leak in Kingswood.

Services were halted between Tallaght and the Red Cow for three and a half hours earlier.

Gas Networks Ireland, which has apologised for the inconvenience, said a gas main was accidentally damaged by a third party.

Update: Dublin Bus have now stopped accepting Luas tickets, and a replacement bus is serving the Luas stops between the Red Cow and Tallaght.

It comes as part of the Luas Red line are still shut down because of a gas leak.

Earlier: Luas shut down temporarily due to gas leak

Part of the Luas Red line has been shut down because of a gas leak.

Operator Transdev is warning trams may not run between the Red Cow and Tallaght until after 3pm.

Gas Networks Ireland says workers found a gas main leaking at Kingswood about 10.30 this morning

The utility says it was damaged by a third party - and its staff are working to get it fixed as fast as possible.