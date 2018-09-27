Update: Threshold claims latest Rent Index may not show full rent rises

Update - 1.02pm: The housing charity Threshold has said that the latest Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) rent statistics may not be completely accurate.

The RTB's Rent Index shows that rents for existing tenancies increased by 4.9% in the past year, while rents for new tenancies increased by 8.4%.

However, Threshold says this does not take account of tenants who agree to pay extra to their landlord during the course of their tenancy.

Chairperson Aideen Hayden says until we have an actual rent register we will not be able to get a clear picture of increases.

Ms Hayden said: "We have a lot of clients coming into us who are, for example, paying rent supplement or HAP or who are just paying for themselves who, when they are asked by a landlord for an increase in rent will pay it.

"There is no regular rent register in the RTB, so there is no real method for the RTB to know exactly what existing tenants are paying."

Earlier: Rent Index shows how much rents have gone up

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says people are paying too much in rent and this has to be better controlled.

The Residential Tenancies Board's new Rent Index shows a rise of €77 year-on-year in the cost of average rents across the country.

National rents grew by 7.6% per year in the second quarter of 2018, up from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

The national average rent is now €1,094, while in Dublin the average rent is €1,587.

Director of the Residential Tenancies Board, Rosalind Carroll, outlines the rental situation in cities across the country:

She said: "When we look at the Galway market, it has gone up by 7.6%, if we are just looking at the cities, but in Limerick we are looking at a 12.4% rise, that's the highest increase of all the cities.

"Dublin city, if you just took the city in isolation, had a 9.5% increase while Waterford city has a much more moderate increase of 3.8% and in Cork city it's 6.2%."

The Index shows the rate of rental inflation year-on-year for existing tenancies was 4.9%, compared to 8.4% for new tenancies.

This shows rent inflation in existing tenancies is more in line with what we would expect to see in Rent Pressure Zones.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says he will shortly be introducing new rent protection measures into the Dáil.