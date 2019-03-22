NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Teenager missing in Dublin found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 09:13 PM

Update: March 23: Jamie Walsh has been found safe and well.

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Rathfarnham since last Friday evening.

14-year-old Jamie Walsh is described as being 5' 4'' tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black bubble jacket, black tracksuit, and black runners.

He's known to frequent the Tallaght, Clondalkin and City Centre area of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or can help find him is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

