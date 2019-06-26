Update: Status yellow high-temperature warning issued for six counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high-temperature for six counties.

The warning, which is valid from 1pm-7pm on Thursday, has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann said: "Temperatures will be in excess of 27 degrees Celsius, during Thursday afternoon."

The Irish Cancer Society today urged people to use sunscreen and protect themselves.

They say repeated sunburn has been directly linked to skin cancer, with cases in Ireland rising year on year.

Yesterday, the ISPCA pleaded with animal owners to keep them safe during the warm weather.

The charity called for animal owners to be aware of the signs of overheating.

People are being warned to protect their skin this week as the heatwave hits.

Temperatures are expected to hit 25 degrees today with the mercury rising to 27 or even 28 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will be a dry, fairly sunny, but rather breezy day according to Met Éireann, with 28 degree temperatures likely.

The forecaster says the there is a risk of thundery showers in the southwest but it will be warm and dry for the most part.

Friday will see more warm weather with temperatures hitting highs of 27 degrees.

"During hot weather, and when UV levels are high, we need to be extremely cautious about our skin’s exposure to the sun," said Kevin O’Hagan, the charity's Cancer Prevention Manager.

"Repeated sunburn before the age of 35 can lead to an increased risk of skin cancer in later life.

"Skin cancer can be prevented in nine out of ten cases by protecting the skin from over exposure to UV rays, even when it’s cloudy.

"Over the coming days we want people to ask themselves ‘what can I do to protect my skin and be safer in the sun’ and take a minute to prepare, like popping some sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses into their car or bag.

"We are also calling on those who play sports or work outdoors to take extra precautions during hot or humid weather."

The Irish Cancer Society's SunSmart code advises people to:

SEEK SHADE: when UV rays are at their strongest – generally between 11am and 3pm.

COVER UP: by wearing a shirt with a collar and long shorts. Also wear a hat that gives shade to your face, neck and ears.

WEAR WRAPAROUND SUNGLASSES: make sure they give UV protection.

SLOP ON SUNSCREEN: Use sunscreen SPF minimum 30 or higher and UVA protection 20 minutes before going outside and re-apply every two hours – more often if swimming or perspiring.

CHECK the UV index

Keep babies under six months out of the sun.

In Europe, there is set to record temperatures due to the heatwave.

Meteorologists have placed more than half of France, including around Paris, on alert for high temperatures. National weather agency Meteo France predicted the hot weather could produce temperatures of up to 40C.

Meteorologists said hot winds from the Sahara Desert brought the scorching weather to Europe. Similar heat is expected in Belgium, Switzerland and Germany.

In Germany, temperatures above 40C are possible in some places today, topping the country’s previous June record of 38.2C, set in Frankfurt in 1947.

Meanwhile, swimming restrictions remain at beaches across Dublin.

Temporary bathing bans were put in place on Monday at Seapoint, Sandycove the Forty Foot and Dollymount strand following an overflow at the Ringsend water treatment facility.

Elsewhere, a sudden thunderstorm on Tuesday evening in Killarney saw tourists run for cover, roads flood, and forced shops to close early.

According to locals, it was a weather event not seen for 50 years.

- additional reporting by Press Association