News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Skeletal remains found in Wicklow are medical specimens, say gardaí

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 11:03 AM

Update: Gardaí have said they are satisfied that human remains found in Co. Wicklow yesterday are medical specimens for the purpose of education.

A skull and bones were discovered at a recycling plant in Bray.

A forensic examination was carried out and Gardaí say no crime was committed.

The bones have been returned to their rightful owner.

Earlier: Gardaí investigate after skeletal remains found at Wicklow recycling facility

A Garda investigation is underway after a skull and bones were found at a recycling plant in Co. Wicklow.

The discovery was made at a facility in Bray yesterday.

A forensic examination of the remains, which are believed to be human, is to take place to determine their origin.

The tests will determine how old the bones are.

READ MORE

18-year-old charged with stabbing fisherman in Waterford

More on this topic

Cork gardaí recover family's stolen therapy pony

Ireland makes €60bn in interest payments on National Debt in last decade

Government sets up group to monitor health spending

'The majority of people love their priests' - Bishop hits out at Taoiseach’s 'very hurtful' comments

More in this Section

Doctors advise phasing in of free GP care for seven and eight-year-olds

Families of missing persons presumed dead no longer have to wait seven years to deal with their estates

Anger as firm renews bid for fracking licence in Fermanagh Lakelands

Questions need to be answered around how cervical smears were outsourced, says Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Zapping invaders? We’ll show you how

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Learning Points: 'Help! I’m afraid my son is being led astray by bad friends'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »