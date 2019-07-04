Update: Skeletal remains found in Wicklow are medical specimens, say gardaí

Update: Gardaí have said they are satisfied that human remains found in Co. Wicklow yesterday are medical specimens for the purpose of education.

A skull and bones were discovered at a recycling plant in Bray.

A forensic examination was carried out and Gardaí say no crime was committed.

The bones have been returned to their rightful owner.

Earlier: Gardaí investigate after skeletal remains found at Wicklow recycling facility

A Garda investigation is underway after a skull and bones were found at a recycling plant in Co. Wicklow.

The discovery was made at a facility in Bray yesterday.

A forensic examination of the remains, which are believed to be human, is to take place to determine their origin.

The tests will determine how old the bones are.