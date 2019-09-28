News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Replacement bus serving part of Luas Red line shut down due to gas leak

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Update: Dublin Bus have now stopped accepting Luas tickets, and a replacement bus is serving the Luas stops between the Red Cow and Tallaght.

It comes as part of the Luas Red line are still shut down because of a gas leak.

Earlier: Luas shut down temporarily due to gas leak

Part of the Luas Red line has been shut down because of a gas leak.

Operator Transdev is warning trams may not run between the Red Cow and Tallaght until after 3pm.

Gas Networks Ireland says workers found a gas main leaking at Kingswood about 10.30 this morning

The utility says it was damaged by a third party - and its staff are working to get it fixed as fast as possible.

