Update: Remains found in Wexford 'were in bag seen in ditch around Christmas Eve'

Update: A local Wexford councillor says the skeletal remains found near Ferns yesterday were in a bag.

The remains, believed to be those of a woman, have now been removed from the scene in Ballyandrew.

A woman out walking her dog discovered the remains yesterday morning in a ditch.

Local Councillor Pip Breen said the woman had spotted the bag before Christmas and went to investigate yesterday.

Mr Breen said: "I think she first saw it on Christmas Eve, she's not 100% sure, or the day before and she passed it on numerous occasions while walking her dog until, eventually, she said she'd have to investigate.

"She saw a bag in the ditch and she thought it was suspicious enough to eventually investigate it."

Earlier: Post-mortem due on remains of what is believed to have been a woman in Wexford

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later on human remains found in Co. Wexford.

It is believed they may be those of a woman.

A woman out walking her dog discovered the skeletal remains in a ditch in Ballyandrew near Ferns yesterday morning.

It is not known how long the body had been there, but it is now thought it is that of a woman.

The Assistant State Pathologist is due to examine the scene this morning before the post-mortem takes place.

Gardaí are hoping the results will determine the course of their investigation and whether the woman's death was tragic or if a crime has been committed.