Update: Oberstown board defend decision not to publish report

Update 2.45pm: The Board of the Oberstown Children Detention Campus is defending the decision not to publish a report into the facility.

An independent review was carried out following numerous problems at the centre for young offenders.

But the report, which the authors say will make for uncomfortable reading, has never been published.

Chair of the Board, Professor Ursula Kilkelly says it is for legal reasons.

"The decision not to publish this report was taken by the board following a process of exception care and dilligence,

"This decision was not one that the board wanted to make. It was its full intention to publish but we were regrettably left with no alternative when serious legal risks associated with publication were brought to our attention in the form of independent legal advice."

Report into Oberstown must be published so lessons can be learned - experts

Earlier: Experts say lessons will not be learned at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus, if a report into the facility is not published.

A major review was carried out following a number of issues at the North Dublin campus where the country’s young offenders are detained.

However, the report has never been published, only its recommendations.

One of the authors of the report, Professor Barry Goldson, says it is very concerning.

"We can only reiterate our concern to the committee that the right lessons will not be learned by the many individuals and organisations who are involved with Oberstown unless there is a full understanding of what has happened in the past," said Prof Goldson.

"We believe that such understanding can only be realised by publishing our report."