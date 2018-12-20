Update: No-deal Brexit will require 'crisis management' on Ireland's part, says Minister

Update: Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Michael Creed has said there is no sugar-coating the fact that if the UK decides to leave the EU without a deal, “to pull up the drawbridge” then that will present the Irish Government with “an unprecedented challenge.”

He told RTE’s News at One: “Things will change, we will have to be prepared. There will be a requirement for some form of crisis management.”

What is clear is that there will be ramifications from a hard Brexit which could be in the form of tariffs on Irish goods entering the UK.

The Government has been “scoping out all the issues,” he said.

The contingency action plan for a no-deal Brexit published last night is underpinned “by voluminous research on all the ramifications.”

He said that Ireland needs the EU Commission to respond and allow the easing of State aid restrictions to allow a swift response to any impact.

Mr Creed said: “We cannot expect that with all the planning to have a situation post-Brexit as good as we have now.

"This is a damage limitation exercise.”

He said that no State in the EU will “hit the ground running” the day after the UK leaves “with full plans in place.”, so there will be a requirement for some form of crisis management.

The fishing sector, in particular, faces an unprecedented challenge as one-third of the industry is centred in UK waters, he said.

“It is a serious challenge.”

Earlier, the Tanaiste Simon Coveney said that the backstop is there to address the "sensitive" issue of preventing physical border infrastructure reemerging on the island.

Mr Coveney said: "In the absence of a backstop and a deal, preventing physical infrastructure on this island will be very difficult, very complicated and will involve hard choices.

"We are committed in all circumstances to preventing border infrastructure, but the conversations we would have to have and the responsibility on London to do that, given the commitments they have given and the obligations they have towards protecting the Good Friday agreements as a co-guarantor of the agreement are significant."

"But I don't think it would be helpful in this document to be dominated by the border debate."

Earlier: Here are some of the 'sobering' implications for Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said plans for a no-deal Brexit are a "sobering read".

The Government published details of their disaster planning last night, the first real look we have got at what a no-deal Brexit might look like for Ireland.

Mr Coveney said the report paints a stark picture: "It's a sobering read and I think it reminds people that there is no such thing as a contingency plan which will just maintain the status quo as we enjoy it today, no matter what we do.

"But there are things and actions that we are taking to ensure that we protect as best we can Ireland and its economy."

On the infrastructure side, Dublin and Rosslare Ports will need an upgrade to deal with a significant increase in customs checks and to house at least 200 extra Revenue staff.

That will need to be done at airports also.

Emergency legislation will be needed to do a host of things, including keep planes travelling in and out of the UK in the air.

There are 45 emergency legislative changes outlined.

Life will get harder for importers and exporters and the deal warns of long delays for businesses who use the UK as a landbridge for goods.

Work is underway to ensure there will not be food or medicine shortages as a result, but the agri-food sector is expecting a significant hit.

The document is light on how fishing will be safeguarded and there is also no contingency plan for avoiding border infrastructure with the North, but there is a commitment to work to avoid it.

Sources admitted there are some areas that cannot be planned for as no one knows what is going to happen.

The document, which can be read here, will be updated again in January, as the political stalemate in the UK makes a no-deal scenario look ever more likely.