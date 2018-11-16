Update: Tory MPs submit letters calling for no-confidence vote in Theresa May

Update - 10.55am: Former British Cabinet minister John Whittingdale has submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee calling for a confidence vote.

"I believe that the agreement that is being proposed does not deliver Brexit in the way that I and many others want to see," he told the Press Association.

"It leaves us locked in indefinitely into the customs union. I also don't think it can get through the House of Commons.

"I want the Government to pursue a proper free trade agreement which does deliver the Brexit objectives but which keeps us as close to Europe as possible.

"I believe that is on offer from the European Union but it is clear that the Prime Minister is unwilling to move from her existing position.

"Therefore I felt there is no alternative but to seek a vote of confidence."

Conservative MP Ben Bradley has submitted a letter of no-confidence in Mrs May, his office has confirmed.

Former minister Mark Francois also submitted his letter to Sir Graham Brady, something he had been promising to do in recent days.

Earlier: No-confidence vote in Theresa May 'likely', report

A source close to the UK government whip's office says a no-confidence vote in Theresa May is now "likely".

Sky News is reporting that all British government whips have been summoned to London.

The backing of 48 Tory MPs is needed for a no-confidence vote to take place.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted she would “see this through” despite calls led by influential backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg for her to be ousted.

When asked if 48 letters of no confidence had been received by the 1922 Committee as he left his Westminster home this morning, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "We'll see" and raised his eyebrows.

Britain's Housing Secretary James Brokenshire has said he "very much" wants Michael Gove to continue in office, amid reports the Environment Secretary is considering quitting over the Brexit deal.

Asked if Mr Gove was still a member of the Government, Mr Brokenshire told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "Everything I've heard in terms of... yes, Michael is a great colleague.

"I have enjoyed working with him and want to continue to work with him in his role as Secretary of State at Defra.

"I very much want to see him continuing in that role and I wish him well for the future in dealing with that."

Mr Gove remained tight-lipped when asked if he would resign as he arrived at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in Westminster.

Michael Gove.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), an organisation representing the interests of 11,500 family farms in Northern Ireland, has called on the DUP to support the proposed Brexit deal.

The influential UFU has said a no-deal would be "absolutely disastrous" for the agri-food and farming industry in the region.

The DUP, which has vowed to vote against the agreed EU/UK text, traditionally draws significant support from the farming community.

The move by the UFU comes as key business groups in Northern Ireland have also voiced support for Theresa May's Brexit deal.

UFU chief executive Wesley Aston told the Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster: "We want to make sure we avoid a no-deal situation. No deal for Northern Ireland - agri-food and farming in particular - would be absolutely disastrous and we have made that patently clear over this last while."

He added: "We would support the deal going through and against that background we would ask the DUP to consider voting for this deal."

Earlier: Simon Harris does not believe Brexit deal can be re-negotiated

As talk of re-negotiating the draft Brexit deal builds among Conservative politicians in the UK, the Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he does not believe there is any wriggle room to do so.

Mr Harris says if there was a better deal it would have been arrived at already.

He said: "The European negotiation team led by Michel Barnier who, I think, has done an excellent job and indeed the UK negotiating team who worked extremely hard, they have arrived at what they believe to be the best possible deal.

"The British cabinet has approved it, the Irish cabinet has considered it. I expect now that the European Council will also approve the deal on the 25th of November. This is a deal that has been hard-won by all sides.

"It is not something that somebody just chucked down on a piece of paper over a couple of minutes. This is 1,000 days of negotiation, 584 pages of text – it is extremely detailed.”

He praised Mrs May for staying true to her commitments on the Irish border.

“A lot of people have written this woman off before,” he said. “A lot of people have misunderstood her in the past; have perhaps not realised the great tenacity that this British Prime Minister has.

“She has delivered on her word to Ireland."

“She has honoured the commitments that she gave the Irish Government and the Irish people when we started all these discussions over 1,000 days ago.”

He noted that business and community Northern Ireland groups have been speaking out in support of the deal.

Earlier: Defiant May faces continued threats as Brexit row rumbles on

Theresa May has vowed to battle on to save her Brexit deal as she faced continued unrest within her Cabinet and party.

The British Prime Minister insisted she would “see this through” despite the resignation of Cabinet ministers Dominic Raab and Esther McVey and calls led by influential backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg for her to be ousted.

The difficulties faced by the Prime Minister appear set to continue, with speculation about Michael Gove’s next move after he reportedly rejected the offer of becoming Brexit secretary.

Mrs May said he was doing an “excellent job” as Environment Secretary, following reports he would only accept the post vacated by Mr Raab if he was allowed to renegotiate the deal secured by the Prime Minister with Brussels.

A resignation by such a high-profile Brexiteer would deal another major blow to Mrs May.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt also has reservations about the plan and used meetings with Mrs May and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill to argue that there should be a free vote in the Commons on the Brexit deal.

That would liberate her from collective responsibility, allowing her to remain in Cabinet while voting against the plan, but government sources indicated that “not a lot” changed as a result of the meetings.

At a defiant Downing Street press conference, Mrs May compared herself with her stubborn but effective cricketing hero as she told reporters: “What do you know about Geoffrey Boycott? Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it and he got the runs in the end.”

And she will continue efforts to win support for her deal, speaking directly to the public on a radio phone-in on Friday morning.

But the Prime Minister’s hopes of getting it through Parliament appear forlorn after a bruising Commons statement yesterday exposed the scale of opposition from all parties.

In a particularly brutal intervention, Nigel Dodds, the Westminster leader of the Democratic Unionist Party upon whose 10 MPs the Prime Minister relies for a majority, said she “clearly doesn’t listen” and her deal would lead to a “vassal state with the breakup of the United Kingdom”.

Only a handful of her own MPs spoke up in favour of the plan, denounced by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a “half-baked deal” which did not meet the six tests his party had set for it to get their support.

Labour waverers – who could be tempted to support the May plan to avoid a no-deal Brexit – were urged to stand firm by the grassroots Momentum movement, which launched a campaign to encourage party members to tell their MPs to vote down a deal.

Within the Tory ranks some 17 MPs have publicly stated that they have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee responsible for Tory leadership elections.

Mr Rees-Mogg, leader of the influential European Research Group (ERG) of Conservatives, said Mrs May had previously promised to serve as long as the Tories wanted her to.

“I think there are many people in the Conservative Party, not just in Parliament but in the country at large, who feel that her service now should come to an end,” he said.

Former minister James Duddridge suggested Sir Graham may already have received the 48 letters – from 15% of Tory MPs – required to trigger a vote because the Prime Minister would be given two days notice before a public announcement.

“We may have hit the 48 letters but no announcement,” he said.

- Press Association