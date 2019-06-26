Update: Mother of three who died in Dublin stabbing is named

Update: The woman who was stabbed to death in Dublin this morning was a 34-year-old from Latvia.

Skaidrite Valdgeima lived in Deerpark Walk in Blessington and was a mother of three.

She was killed in an apartment in the Bonham Street area of Dublin 8 at 3.40am.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man, who is understood to be known to the victim.

Blessington councillor Gerry O'Neill said the area is in shock.

Mr O'Neill said: "It's shocking to think that someone from the town here on a visit to Dublin would do this.

"I would know some of the people from Latvia and non-nationals from around here, and it's a dreadful situation that a young woman would meet her death like this."

A woman in her 30s has died after she received a number of injuries in an apartment in Dublin.

The stabbing incident occurred in the Bonham St area at around 3.40am this morning.

The woman was taken to St James's Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained in Kevin St Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

The scene remains closed off and a number of traffic diversions are in place.