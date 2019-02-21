NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Missing woman from Co Mayo located safe and well

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 10:27 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update 22/02/19, 8.28am: Susanna O'Malley, who had been missing from Mayo, has been located safe and well.

The gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier 21/02/19, 10.27pm: Gardai wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Susanna O’Malley.

Susanna was last seen at approximately 6am this morning in Achill Sound, Co Mayo.

Susanna is described as being 5’ 3’’ with long dark brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a green woollen jumper, black leggings, grey jacket with a fur collar and black UGG boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555 or any Garda Station.

Susanna O’Malley

