Update: Missing teenager found safe and well

Nia Reid
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Update: 8pm

Nia Reid has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.


Earlier

Gardaí in Bridewell in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Nia Reid was last seen in the Dublin 7 area on Sunday.

She is described as around 5ft 6in tall with blonde hair, blue eyes and is of slim build.

Gardaí are concerned for her safety, anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

TOPIC: Missing people

