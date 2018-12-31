NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Missing, pregnant teenager found safe and well

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 08:14 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update: Zoe Hitchcock has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí 'concerned' for missing teenager who is seven months pregnant

A pregnant 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardaí are asking for help to find Zoe Hitchcock who has been missing from her home in Dublin 1 since Christmas Day.

Zoe is seven months pregnant and she failed to attend the Coombe Hospital this morning for a scheduled appointment.

Gardaí, who have said they are concerned for her welfare, said she was last seen in Dublin city and is known to frequent the Tallaght area.

READ MORE: Peter Casey to make announcement 'shortly' on his political career

She is five foot one inch tall with a medium build, fair hair dyed blonde and blue eyes. She was wearing long-sleeved black and white top, pink and white fur body warmer, black dress and pink boots when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


