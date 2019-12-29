Update: Missing Meath woman missing for a fortnight found

Update 30/12/2019Martina has been located.Earlier:

Gardaí are appealing for information on a woman missing from County Meath for two weeks.

Thirty-one-year-old Martina Cranitch was last seen at her home in Ashbourne on Sunday, December 15.

There have been some unconfirmed sightings in Dublin.

She is around five foot three inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes. She was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and white runners, while also carrying a handbag the last time she was seen.

Gardaí have said her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 - 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station..