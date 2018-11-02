Home»Breaking News»ireland

Update: Missing Meath woman located

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 11:15 AM

Update 11.15am: Emma Keating has been located safe and well.

Emma Keating

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Meath woman

Gardaí in Meath are looking for help in finding a missing woman.

54-year-old Emma Keating - who is 5 foot 9 inches in height, of very thin build with blonde hair and blue eyes - was reported missing yesterday.

Ms Keating's family are anxious to locate her.

She also has access to a grey coloured Renault Scenic with a partial registration of 11-MH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

